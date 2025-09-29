Special Report: Nat Sec EDGE 2025

Foreword

The 2025 Nat Sec EDGE Conference brought together a diverse coalition of leaders from government, industry, investment, and innovation to confront a shared reality: America’s national security advantage is eroding-and our ability to adapt at speed will determine the outcome of future conflicts.

Across two days of discussions, senior officials, technologists, operators, and investors delivered a clear message: the U.S. is engaged in an unprecedented strategic competition with near-peer adversaries who are moving faster, with fewer constraints, in an effort to achieve dominance in emerging domains. While the U.S. still holds an innovation edge, our traditional systems for acquisition, classification, and risk management are too slow, too fragmented, and too siloed to respond to the velocity of today’s threats.

What emerged from this gathering in Austin, TX was not just urgency-but clarity. The U.S. needs a new model for national security innovation-one built around speed, trust, integration, and mission-first execution. This means enabling “new primes” that can move at the pace of technology, equipping the defense industrial base with secure pathways to scale, and empowering operators and decision-makers with the tools to bridge policy, procurement, and operational need.

It also means recognizing that the problem is no longer technological- it’s sociological. The innovation exists. The capital exists. The threat is clear. What’s missing are the connective tissues: the incentives, partnerships, and trust frameworks that can accelerate solutions from concept to deployment.

This report captures the most critical messages and moments from Nat Sec EDGE. It is intended as both a record and a roadmap-for those shaping the future of American security.

Download the Report Here

Suzanne Kelly, Brad Christian, Ethan Masucol and Connor Curfman contributed to this report.

