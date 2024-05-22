Ukraine Pleads for Green Light To Hit Russia with U.S. Weapons

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The future of Ukraine may depend on a single word from the United States: “Yes.” That’s the answer Ukraine is seeking from the U.S. after asking repeatedly for permission to use ATACMS missile systems against targets inside Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the ask again this week in an interview with The New York Times, arguing that the only way to stop Russian attacks on Ukraine was to use Western-supplied weapons against troops, weapons and logistics centers in Russia.