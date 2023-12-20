Expert Opinion: To Win in Ukraine, We Must Prove Putin Wrong

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION – (Part one of two) – There was an air of critical importance to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s most recent trip to the U.S., his third since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As in earlier trips that Zelensky has made to Washington since Russia’s unprovoked acts of aggression, the president’s most important mission was to convince U.S. lawmakers of the urgent need to approve additional aid to Ukraine. The aid he was seeking is currently caught up in disputes in Congress with some representatives insisting that the package (that is also linked with aid to Israel) be additionally linked with legislation to fix illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border.