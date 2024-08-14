Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

Three Years After Taliban Return, Terrorists Find Safe Haven in Afghanistan

More than a dozen jihadist groups are active in Afghanistan. It's not clear that they have the capability and will to strike the U.S.

TOPSHOT – Taliban fighters parade along a road to celebrate after the U.S. pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan, in Kandahar on September 1, 2021 following the Talibans military takeover of the country. (Photo by JAVED TANVEER/AFP via Getty Images)
By Hollie McKay

EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Three years after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban to power, the country has once again become a haven for terrorist organizations. 

Former Afghan officials and United Nations workers say that since the collapse of the Afghan government in August 2021, more than a dozen terrorist groups have established – or reconstituted – safe havens in Afghanistan, helped by the presence of a Taliban regime that is either unable or unwilling to stop them.

