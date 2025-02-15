The US, Europe and a Ukraine-Russia peace deal

EXPERT INTERVIEWS – As global leaders gather at the Munich Security conference this weekend, they confront profound questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Trump administration’s plans to end it, and fresh uncertainty about the U.S. commitment to European security writ large.

Writing from Munich Friday, the President of the Council on Foreign Relations, Michael Froman, described “an air of confusion about where exactly the Trump administration stands on the question of the United States’ long-time role as Europe’s security guarantor, not to mention the trajectory of President Donald Trump’s unilateral negotiations with Russia over Ukraine.” New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger said “the great collision has begun,” referring to a clash between the U.S. and its longstanding allies in Europe. “Fault lines in the Western alliance are always on display,” Sanger wrote. “It was the size and suddenness of the breach with the Trump administration that was shocking.”