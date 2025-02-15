Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

February 16th, 2025 | 12:26 AM ET

The US, Europe and a Ukraine-Russia peace deal

Former top US commanders warn of the dangers of accepting Putin’s conquests in Ukraine

EXPERT INTERVIEWS
TORETSK, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 14: Ukrainian mortarmen of the “Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi” brigade fire on Russian positions on in Toretsk, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Posted: February 15th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEWS – As global leaders gather at the Munich Security conference this weekend, they confront profound questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Trump administration’s plans to end it, and fresh uncertainty about the U.S. commitment to European security writ large. 

Writing from Munich Friday, the President of the Council on Foreign Relations, Michael Froman, described “an air of confusion about where exactly the Trump administration stands on the question of the United States’ long-time role as Europe’s security guarantor, not to mention the trajectory of President Donald Trump’s unilateral negotiations with Russia over Ukraine.” New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger said “the great collision has begun,” referring to a clash between the U.S. and its longstanding allies in Europe. “Fault lines in the Western alliance are always on display,” Sanger wrote. “It was the size and suddenness of the breach with the Trump administration that was shocking.”

