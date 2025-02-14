Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

February 14th, 2025 | 12:36 AM ET

The Possibilities – and Perils – of a Trump-Putin Meeting

Experts worry that Putin’s KGB past and Trump’s wish for a deal may spell bad news for Ukraine

EXPERT INTERVIEWS
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: February 14th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEWS – President Donald Trump has once again defied diplomatic norms and scrambled the geopolitical picture, this time with a pair of conversations involving the Ukraine war. Trump spoke Wednesday with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, but it was his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that sparked unease and even fear in many parts of Europe. 

That’s in part because of the nature of the call; according to the White House and the Kremlin, it ran for an hour and a half and was cordial and constructive. In Russia, some of the harshest critics of the U.S. cheered the news. “Europe is mad with jealousy and rage,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram. “It shows its real role in the world. Europe’s time is over.”

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Europe ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close