Sign up to our free email newsletter »

National Security is Everyone's Business

September 28, 2023 | 6:27 PM ET

The Ukraine Diaries: Ukraine Embodies the Values We Were Raised to Believe In

Members Only Subscribe to read the full article
Already a member? Log In
September 28th, 2023 by Glenn Corn

Glenn Corn is a former Senior Executive in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who worked for 34 years in the U.S. Intelligence, Defense, and Foreign Affairs communities.  He spent over 17 years serving overseas and served as the U.S. President’s Senior Representative on Intelligence and Security issues.  He is an Adjunct Professor at the Institute of World Politics.

View all articles by Glenn Corn

The Ukraine Diaries is a series of personal writings by national security experts who joined The Cipher Brief’s recent visit to Kyiv as part of a delegation led by Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.) This latest trip follows two earlier visits to Ukraine this year by The Cipher Brief team, including The Cipher Brief’s Kyiv Economic & Security Forum that launched in May 2023.

THE UKRAINE DIARIES — Arriving in Kyiv by overnight train, the scene at the Central Train Station is not what one might expect. In spite of the threat of Russian missile attacks, the station is bustling with activity.  People commuting to work.  Business people delivering goods.  Taxis picking up and dropping off customers. 

The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.

Continue Reading

Get access to all our briefs

Sign up Today

Already a member? Log In

Categorized as:Russia UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close