The Ukraine Diaries: Ukraine Embodies the Values We Were Raised to Believe In

The Ukraine Diaries is a series of personal writings by national security experts who joined The Cipher Brief’s recent visit to Kyiv as part of a delegation led by Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.) This latest trip follows two earlier visits to Ukraine this year by The Cipher Brief team, including The Cipher Brief’s Kyiv Economic & Security Forum that launched in May 2023.

THE UKRAINE DIARIES — Arriving in Kyiv by overnight train, the scene at the Central Train Station is not what one might expect. In spite of the threat of Russian missile attacks, the station is bustling with activity. People commuting to work. Business people delivering goods. Taxis picking up and dropping off customers.