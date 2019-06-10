The Hypersonic Arms Race

U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan recently warned that the U.S. “is not moving fast enough to stay ahead” of its rivals in space, specifically citing the technology and development of hypersonic weapons.

Shanahan specifically mentions China and Russia when he talks about U.S. rivals, both of which have made clear that they are aggressively pursuing hypersonic technologies.

The United Nations is concerned that the pursuit of these weapons by nuclear-armed states, isn’t getting enough attention, and recently issued a report on proliferation concerns.

Cipher Brief Expert and former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Doug Wise says, “The evidence allows you to conclude that it actually is triggering an arms race and parallel research and development activities, certainly by our adversaries, and by ourselves.

This is Cipher Brief Level I Member Only content. It can be accessed via login or by signing up to become a Cipher Brief Member. Joining this high-level, security-focused community is only $10/month (for an annual $120/yr membership). What a great and inexpensive way to Feed Your Need to Know….