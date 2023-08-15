The Difficult Case of Army Private Travis King

PAJU, SOUTH KOREA – JULY 19: A U.S. soldier crossed the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas without authorization. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Update 8/16 – After this story was published, North Korea issued a statement saying that Pvt. Travis King told North Korean authorities that he “harbored ill feelings against inhuman mistreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.”