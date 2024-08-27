Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

The Coming Collision Between the U.S. and China

Former White House official warns of ‘collision course’ with China and a new coalition of U.S. adversaries.

EXPERT INTERVIEW
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, November 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — As U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan heads to Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart this week, he carries with him a bipartisan assessment of the China-related threat to the U.S.: First, that U.S.-China competition is the greatest long-term threat to the United States, and second, that a new coalition of adversaries — China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea — are working more closely together in a collective effort to counter American interests. 

Where policymakers and experts differ is on what to do about the threats. 

