The Coming Collision Between the U.S. and China

Assessing the ‘Last Opportunity’ for a Gaza Ceasefire Deal
EXPERT INTERVIEWS— In the last-gasp negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire underway in Cairo, the negotiating teams reflect the high stakes of the moment. CIA Director […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – In the tumultuous and often unpredictable 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, this much is clear: the next occupant of the White House […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Cipher Brief Experts suggest a range of possible explanations for Iran’s delay in delivering promised retaliation toward Israel after the killing […] More
CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — As any good intelligence officer will tell you, recruiting spies is a tough business. Not only do you have to identify […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – The scenes are stunning. Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member. […] More
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Three years ago today, Taliban forces marched into Kabul, as American forces were leaving Afghanistan, and a U.S.-backed government collapsed. The moment […] More
