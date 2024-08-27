The Coming Collision Between the U.S. and China

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — As U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan heads to Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart this week, he carries with him a bipartisan assessment of the China-related threat to the U.S.: First, that U.S.-China competition is the greatest long-term threat to the United States, and second, that a new coalition of adversaries — China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea — are working more closely together in a collective effort to counter American interests.

Where policymakers and experts differ is on what to do about the threats.