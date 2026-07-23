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The Arsenal of Autonomy: Doctrine and Industry Recommendations for the Age of Autonomous Warfare

The age of autonomous warfare has already arrived, and America must rethink everything to remain competitive.

The Arsenal of Autonomy: Doctrine and Industry Recommendations for the Age of Autonomous Warfare
Tech/Cyber Xen

A drone command control centre console is displayed at the Ukrainian Global Mark, Sky Defenders of Ukraine exhibition stand during the Space Autonomy, Drone X, AGV And UMV Expo at ExCel London on September 30, 2025 in London, England. The Autonomy Expo events are dedicated to rapidly advancing field of autonomous systems and robotics.

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Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images

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Xen
By Xen
Xen is a former US Special Operations veteran with experience fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. We have granted his request for anonymity
Matthew Creedican
By Matthew Creedican
Matthew Creedican is a defense technology strategist and co-founder with over 20 years of frontline experience developing and deploying hardware and software. Operating across the applied defense ecosystem, he bridges the gap between theoretical engineering and field operations, delivering solutions that range from DARPA-funded through-wall radar and networked acoustic arrays to scalable, low-cost unmanned effectors.

Editor’s note- Russia's war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed the character of warfare, proving that autonomous and attritable drones are no longer supporting tools but have become a decisive instrument of combat. In this provocative essay, co-authors Xen & Matthew Creedican argue that the United States must abandon legacy assumptions and adopt an entirely new military doctrine, force structure, and industrial strategy built for the age of autonomous warfare. (Xen is a former US Special Operations veteran with experience fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. We have granted his request for anonymity).

This paper is written expressly for the policy and decision makers across the military and public and private sectors who are bound to translate national strategy into reality. We will withhold for another day the arguments for convincing those who have yet to concede that the rifleman’s day is over or that drone warfare in Ukraine generalizes. Instead, we are making a series of recommendations to those already on board with direction from the Department of War (DoW) that “we are pivoting the Pentagon and industrial base to a wartime footing”, as manifested in a $50B+ modernization program to ensure that “every warfighter must have access to low-cost/attritable sUAS [small drones] to conduct missions.” To help leaders meet such a steep challenge, we will describe how the force should be structured, how doctrine should be written, and how the industrial base must be re-engineered to match present scaling by our adversaries.

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