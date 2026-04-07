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U.S. Intel’s Sobering Assessment of Iran’s War Resilience

Even after devastating U.S.-Israeli strikes, intelligence assessments suggest Iran’s regime is hardening, not collapsing.

U.S. And Israel Wage War Against Iran
Middle EastIran

TEHRAN, IRAN - MARCH 10: A police officer stands guard beneath a poster of Iran's former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 10, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel continued their joint attack on Iran that began on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region.

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Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

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Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

Four weeks into Operation Epic Fury, with airstrikes having killed a sitting supreme leader, wiped out scores of top military and intelligence commanders, and significantly degraded Iran’s missile arsenal and naval capacity, Washington is confronting a conclusion that was reached by its own intelligence community before the first bomb fell: the Islamic Republic is not going anywhere.

A National Intelligence Council assessment completed in February concluded that neither limited airstrikes nor a larger, prolonged military campaign would be likely to result in a new government taking over in Iran, even if the current leadership were killed. The briefings delivered to President Trump were described by one source familiar with the findings as “sobering.”

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