September 4th, 2024 | 9:35 PM ET

Russia’s Poltava Attack is a Double Disaster for Ukraine

The strikes on Poltava killed more than 50 people. They also raised difficult questions for Ukraine and its supporters.

DEEP DIVE
Medical workers wait outside a military educational facility after it was hit by Russian missiles in Poltava, Ukraine on September 3, 2024. At least 51 people were killed and hundreds wounded in one of the deadliest strikes of the two-and-a-half-year war. (Photo by PATRYK JARACCZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: September 3rd, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The year’s worst attack against Ukraine raises a pair of difficult questions for Ukraine and its supporters in the West.

Why wasn’t a military target more secure? And why won’t the U.S. and other countries drop restrictions on how Ukraine uses their military aid?

