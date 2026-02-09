Skip to content
The Honors Awards
The Former Head of NSA on the Future of U.S. Cybersecurity

An interview with General Paul Nakasone (ret.) on Cyber Warfare, AI, and America’s Digital Front Lines

national security

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31, 2024: Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command Army Gen. Paul Nakasone testifies before the House (Select) Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party Committee on Capitol Hill.

(

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW -- General Paul Nakasone (ret.) has spent a career at the very center of America's most invisible battlefields. He has served as both director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command, two roles that sit at the intersection of intelligence, technology, and modern warfare. During his tenure, cyber operations moved from the shadows into daily strategic competition as the United States confronted persistent threats from China, Russia, Iran, and criminal networks operating at a nation state scale.

General Nakasone prioritized a doctrine of persistent engagement, challenging adversaries continuously in cyberspace rather than reacting to incidents after the fact. It was a shift that reshaped how the U.S. thinks about deterrence, escalation, and defense in a digital age. It feels even more important today, as artificial intelligence accelerates decision-making and blurs the lines between peace and conflict.

{{}}