Our Best National Security Reads for 2024

CIPHER BRIEF SPOTLIGHT — Many Cipher Brief readers love giving – and getting – books as gifts during the holiday season. And we love suggesting titles from the world of national security that we think they would especially enjoy. We’ve reviewed more than 80 books in 2024 and featured quite a few others on our Cover Stories podcast – so the winnowing down to a “Best of” list has been difficult.

In the end, we settled on those books which earned our coveted “Four Trench Coat” rating during the past six months or so – since our last “Beach Reads” recommendation newsletter in early July. Even then, we still had a long list. So we broke them down into several broad categories in case there is a particular genre of interest to you – or someone on your holiday gift list.