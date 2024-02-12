On the Brink of Escalation Between the U.S. and Iran

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Last week, just days after the U.S. retaliated – in what it called the ‘beginning’ of a multi-tiered response – against Iranian-backed proxy groups for the killing of three US service members in Jordan, Iranian-backed Houthis targeted two ships in the Red Sea with ballistic missile fire.
The Houthis have remained defiant and are continuing to launch attacks against vessels even after a series of recent raids carried out by the US and the UK targeting missile launchers in Yemen.
