NSA’s New Directorate Expected to Strengthen Offensive Capabilities

NSA Director General Paul Nakasone announced last week that he is creating a new cybersecurity directorate that will focus on – among other things – aligning the agency’s resources on both offense and defensive cyber operations.

“What I’m trying to get to in a space like cybersecurity is speed, agility and unity of effort,” said Nakasone in a statement.

Members can log in for full background and analysis.

This is Cipher Brief Level I Member Only content. It can be accessed via login or by signing up to become a Cipher Brief Member. Joining this high-level, security-focused community is only $10/month (for an annual $120/yr membership). What a great and inexpensive way to Feed Your Need to Know….