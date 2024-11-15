Memo to the 47th President: Latin America is About More Than Migrants

MEMO TO THE PRESIDENT — Since Donald Trump’s victory in the November 5 election, The Cipher Brief has covered the potential implications a second Trump term for various national and global security issues. As we have said, it’s an almost unprecedented array of challenges on those fronts that will be piled high in the president-elect’s inbox.

We also have reached out to our network of experts for their thoughts on what the priorities ought to be for the second trump administration. Our ask was straightforward: If you were given the opportunity of a short visit with the president during his first days in office, what message would you want to deliver?