Limited Options for Dealing with Iran

The week is beginning with more escalatory talk between the U.S. and Iran. A spokesman for the Iranian atomic agency said Monday that within 10 days, the country will pass the allowed limit for low-grade uranium enrichment under the nuclear deal struck in 2015. The U.S. walked away from the deal in May of 2018.

Also on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a warning to his European partners still committed to the nuclear deal, saying there is limited time to save it.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CBS’ Face the Nation that the United States is “considering a full range of options” including military options against Iran, though he also was careful to note that President Donald Trump does not want to go to war.

Amid escalating tensions, experts largely agree that conflict between the two countries is not in anyone’s best interest.

This is Cipher Brief Level I Member Only content. It can be accessed via login or by signing up to become a Cipher Brief Member. Joining this high-level, security-focused community is only $10/month (for an annual $120/yr membership). What a great and inexpensive way to Feed Your Need to Know….