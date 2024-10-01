Israel’s ‘Limited’ Invasion of Lebanon Opens New Chapter in War

EXPERT ANALYSIS — Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah — which has included a stunning pager and walkie-talkie sabotage attack, and airstrikes that have taken out a significant number of the group’s top commanders — has entered its next phase: a ground incursion into Lebanon.

The Israeli military announced early Tuesday that a ground operation had begun, with troops crossing into southern Lebanon. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement saying the operation would be “limited,” and aimed at targets that it said “pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel.”