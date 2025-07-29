Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Guanxi-Warfare: How the U.S. Can Exploit China’s Disposable Alliances

ChinaAlternative PerspectivesAsia
Admiral Patrick M. Walsh (Ret.)
By Admiral Patrick M. Walsh (Ret.)
Former Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet and former Vice Chief of Naval Operations
Admiral (Ret.) Patrick M. Walsh, former Commander US Pacific Fleet & Vice Chief of Naval Operations, is Co-Founder of First Watch Group, an aero-space and defense consulting company.
Patrick Jenevein
By Patrick Jenevein
CEO, Pointe Bello LLC
Patrick Jenevein is author of Dancing with the Dragon and CEO of Pointe Bello LLC.

OPINION — China’s reaction to the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear capabilities confirms Beijing’s view of Iran as an expendable appendage of its common interest network. This can best be understood through the concept of "guanxi-warfare" — a phrase we use, derived from the Chinese term for "network or networks of relationships." This refers to how China tests policies, strategies and tactics at the peripheries of its relationship networks.

Understanding guanxi-warfare – from the perspective of the Communist Party of China – can better focus U.S. diplomatic efforts and force postures. Leveraging China’s approach to how it uses networks of relationships to conduct war can restrain its behavior not only in the Middle East but also in the South China Sea.

Conceptually, the Communist Party expects the United States to attack the party’s ideologically diverse and geographically distant partners, i.e. its far-flung network members. To China, U.S. moves against its aligned affiliates demonstrates both U.S. opposition to Chinese positions and U.S. commitment to principles, interests and counteractions.

Bluntly, the Communist Party expects the United States to degrade or destroy distal nodes of China’s network to narrow Chinese options for action. Not degrading these nodes implicitly approves China’s predacious activities.

Concretely, the Communist Party sees U.S. pressure on Russia, through Ukraine, just as it sees U.S. pressure on Iran, through Israel. Both serve as indicators and warnings of the U.S. measures that China should expect to counter China’s predatory behavior in the South China Sea and towards Taiwan.

The Iran case

A Chinese maxim notes: the mountains are high, and the emperor is far away. Adapting the adage for Iran, the cultural divide with China is high, and the ayatollah is far away. To Beijing, these characteristics make Tehran an obvious guanxi-warfare target that Washington could reasonably expect Beijing to let go. Indeed, China’s rhetorical response to U.S. bombs hitting Iranian nuclear nodes reveals limits on China’s ability or willingness to act.

The PRC’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website simply says, “China strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran and bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the IAEA. The actions of the U.S. seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and have exacerbated tensions in the Middle East. China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation. China stands ready to work with the international community to pool efforts together and uphold justice, and work for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.”

For at least two other reasons, Beijing finds Tehran expendable: it views Tehran as both hierarchically subordinate and as having made bad decisions. The relative rankings reflect China’s pride in its long cultural history and recent economic successes. Iran’s poor choices include supporting trouble-causing proxies that drain Iran’s resources and drag the country into battles that could destroy the ruling regime. Beijing, of course, enjoys Tehran’s disruptions of the Washington-led order that protects individuals around the world. Still, China regards Iran as a battered rose that an attentive gardener would clip.

The Cipher Brief Threat Conference is happening October 19-22 in Sea Island, GA. The world's leading minds on national security from both the public and private sectors will be there. Will you? Apply for a seat at the table today.

The Russia case

More critically to imminent U.S. actions, as Israel exposes Iran’s expendability to China, so does Ukraine uncover Russia’s limited utility to China.

Contrary to pronouncements about a “special relationship”, the Communist Party of China views Russia as an inferior, imprudent and reckless nation that serves some of the party’s strategic interests.

Geographically, the two countries commercially snuggle and militarily struggle over more than 2,500 miles of shared borders. But that’s where ruptures break out like acne on a teenager. Historically, China and Russia’s geographic edges expose their cultural distrust and, at times, outright enmity.

Chinese regret ceding Amur Basin territories to Russia under China’s Qing empire. And China still commemorates Russian machine gun massacres of Chinese in the Amur River.

Similarly, Russians rue surrendering wealth to China through contracts that throttle Russian returns. Since Putin’s 2022 “special military operation” against Ukraine, Russia is replacing lost oil sales revenue by selling more oil to China at lower than market prices.

Despite public proclamations, Xi Jinping and the political party he serves consider Vladimir Putin subordinate, impulsive and harmful to long term objectives. In guanxi-warfare fashion, the Chinese Communist Party used Alexander Lukashenko’s trip to Beijing in June to make that point. As Belarusian head-of-state and Putin’s close ally, Lukashenko could reasonably expect pageantry and solemnity to characterize his visit to Beijing. The CCP, however, denied Lukashenko these signs of respect. If Putin’s position had pleased the CCP, it would have heaped pomp on Lukashenko’s visit. Instead, the party displayed its disdain for Putin by downgrading the Belarusian’s journey to an homage-paying pilgrimage.

The Chinese Communist Party views the Russian president just as it sees the Iranian ayatollah – presently useful but elementally expendable. If a clever landscaper prunes Russia from China’s guanxi, the Communist Party will wail rhetorically while respecting the operator who cropped the network node.

Pragmatically, a change in Communist Party behavior will take a while. Still, awareness of China’s expectations and the U.S.’s use of network combat gives all other strategies for promoting peace across the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait a better chance of long-term success.

The Cipher Brief is committed to publishing a range of perspectives on national security issues submitted by deeply experienced national security professionals.

Opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of The Cipher Brief.

Have a perspective to share based on your experience in the national security field? Send it to Editor@thecipherbrief.com for publication consideration.

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief

ChinaAlternative PerspectivesAsia
xi jinpingiranrussiaalliancesputinchina

The Latest

Golden Dome: A Multi-Billion Dollar Space Gamble

Walter Pincus

Golden Dome: A Multi-Billion Dollar Space Gamble

OPINION — "I think the real technical challenge [for the Golden Dome space-based missile defense system] will be building of the space-based [...] More
Walter PincusFine Print

Operation Midnight and the President's War Powers

Geoffrey Corn

Operation Midnight and the President's War Powers

OPINION — At the direction of President Donald Trump, U.S. armed forces conducted an attack against Iran, Operation Midnight Hammer. The President’s [...] More
Geoffrey Corn

Expert Q&A: The Major African Terror Group You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Levi West

Expert Q&A: The Major African Terror Group You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

EXPERT Q&A — The major news headlines of the day often focus on Ukraine, the Middle East and China, rarely mentioning Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam [...] More
Africa
watch now

Related Articles

America’s Moonshot Moment in AI

Geof Kahn

America’s Moonshot Moment in AI

OPINION — Jesse Owens' historic gold medal victories at the 1936 Berlin Olympics exemplified American repudiation of Nazi ideology and Hitler’s [...] More

Tech/CyberAlternative Perspectives

Expert Q&A: Putin Overplayed His Hand with Trump on Ukraine

Ralph Goff

Expert Q&A: Putin Overplayed His Hand with Trump on Ukraine

EXPERT Q&A — President Donald Trump has offered a strong hand of support to Ukraine in recent days, pledging new weapons and threatening Russia with [...] More

Ralph GoffEurope

China Can Do More to Improve Relations with the U.S.

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

China Can Do More to Improve Relations with the U.S.

OPINION — Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the ASEAN Summit. Rubio described the [...] More

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

How the Danes See NATO, Trump and Ukraine

Walter Pincus

How the Danes See NATO, Trump and Ukraine

OPINION — “The most important part right now is that Europe would be able to buy military equipment here in the U.S. so we can donate these military [...] More

Walter PincusFine Print
Battered but Not Broken: Why NATO Still Fears a Weakened Russia

Battered but Not Broken: Why NATO Still Fears a Weakened Russia

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – President Donald Trump announced new arms shipments for Ukraine on Monday and threatened Russia with “very severe tariffs” [...] More

RussiaEurope

Russia’s Outreach to the Taliban: Strategic Calculations or Regional Security Fears?

Masoud Andarabi

Russia’s Outreach to the Taliban: Strategic Calculations or Regional Security Fears?

OPINION — In recent weeks, reports of Russia considering formal engagement and recognition of the Taliban have reignited debate around international [...] More

AfghanistanAlternative PerspectivesAsia