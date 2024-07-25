Israel, the U.S. and the Politics of 2,000-Pound Bombs 

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — While the public focus of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington this week has been on his speech to Congress and his newly fraught relationship with many American politicians, one issue sure to come up when Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden is Washington’s reluctance to supply Israel with certain heavy weapons.

In May the White House said it was implementing a “pause” on the shipment of 1,800 2,000-lb bombs and 1,700 500-lb bombs over concerns about Israel’s impending incursion into Rafah, in southern Gaza, and “the impact (the munitions) could have in dense urban settings as we have seen in other parts of Gaza.”