Israel’s War Against Hamas, Six Months Later

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS — No one could have imagined the horror that unfolded in the early hours of October 7, across a small stretch of southern Israel. And few could have foreseen the suffering that has come to Gaza in the six months since, or the consequences that have rippled beyond Israel and Gaza, through much of the Middle East.

1200 Israelis died on that day, young children and babies among them. Women and girls were raped. 253 people were seized and brought to Gaza as hostages – young children in that group as well. Israel declared war on Hamas, vowing to destroy the group, and six months later, more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to estimates from the health ministry there.