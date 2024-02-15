Hezbollah’s Attacks, Israel’s Retaliation and Fears of a Two-Front War 

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – It’s been a fear since Hamas’ October 7 raids and massacre in Southern Israel: The powerful Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon would declare its own war on Israel in support of Hamas, unleashing its considerable arsenal and forcing Israel to fight a two-front war.
In the days and weeks that followed the October 7 attacks, Hezbollah vowed to support Hamas, but in a much-anticipated address in November, the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah fell short of declaring war against Israel. For months the situation on the Israel-Lebanon border was a low-boil conflict of strikes and counter-strikes – enough to compel the evacuation of more than 150,000 people on both sides, but far less than had been feared.
