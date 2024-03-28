Houthi Red Sea Attacks and the Impact on the Global Order

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – For months, Yemen’s Houthis have been launching repeated missile and drone attacks againstcommercial and military ships in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. To date, U.S. and international efforts to bring an end to the attacks have proven unsuccessful.

Last Saturday, CENTCOM reported that the group launched five ballistic missiles at the Chinese-owned oil tanker Huang Pu, despite Houthi promises not to attack Chinese and Russian ships. The barrage of missiles and drone attacks have caused massive disruption to the global shipping industry. So, is there a way to stop the Houthis?