ISIS’ Global Spread

CIPHER BRIEF ANALYSIS – ISIS has claimed responsibility for a series of Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people and injured 500 more. A government official said an early investigation indicated the attacks could have been carried out in retaliation for a terrorist attack at two mosques last month in Christchurch, New Zealand.

ISIS’ claim of responsibility for deadly Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka comes on the heels of an attack in Kabul on Sunday, a claim of responsibility for a first-time attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo and news of a foiled attack in Saudi Arabia.

What kind of shift in focus and tactics does this signify for the organization that has lost its caliphate, but not its determination to launch terrorist attacks?

