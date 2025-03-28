Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

March 28th, 2025 | 5:17 PM ET

Is the U.S. Military Ready for Tomorrow’s Wars?

A Defense Innovation Unit manager worries that the U.S. has been slow to get troops what they need

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
A soldier of a LUAS (Lethal Unmanned Aircraft System) platoon of the U.S. Army 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, carries a Anduril Ghost-X helicopter surveillance drone during the Combined Resolve 25-1 military exercises at the Hohenfels Training Area in Bavaria on February 3, 2025 near Hohenfels, Germany (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Posted: March 28th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — One of the most profound impacts of the war in Ukraine has less to do with the frontlines and diplomatic negotiations, and more to do with Ukraine’s staggering pace of innovation. Global policymakers, military commanders, and defense industry professionals have remarked on the rate and quality of the country’s weapons production and innovation — particularly when it comes to drones.

It’s a classic case of the axiom that necessity is the mother of invention; when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ukraine was badly outgunned on the drone front by Russia, which received large volumes of Iranian-made Shahed drones. But Ukraine has since built up a domestic drone industry that is now the envy of Europe, and closely watched from all over the world.

