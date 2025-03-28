Is the U.S. Military Ready for Tomorrow’s Wars?

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — One of the most profound impacts of the war in Ukraine has less to do with the frontlines and diplomatic negotiations, and more to do with Ukraine’s staggering pace of innovation. Global policymakers, military commanders, and defense industry professionals have remarked on the rate and quality of the country’s weapons production and innovation — particularly when it comes to drones.

It’s a classic case of the axiom that necessity is the mother of invention; when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ukraine was badly outgunned on the drone front by Russia, which received large volumes of Iranian-made Shahed drones. But Ukraine has since built up a domestic drone industry that is now the envy of Europe, and closely watched from all over the world.