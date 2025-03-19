Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

March 19th, 2025 | 1:16 PM ET

Reimagining the Way the U.S. Prepares for Future Wars

Is the U.S. military too risk-averse to keep up with its main adversaries?

A soldier of a UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) platoon of the U.S. Army 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, readies a Anduril Ghost-X helicopter surveillance drone for take-off during the Combined Resolve 25-1 military exercises at the Hohenfels Training Area in Bavaria on February 3, 2025 near Hohenfels, Germany (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Posted: March 19th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEWS – In an age of rapidly changing technology and profound implications for the wars of the future, is the United States adapting effectively, and quickly enough? Experts are divided on the question – and while many have noted that the U.S. military and defense sectors are learning valuable lessons about modern warfare and technology from the conflict in Ukraine, many believe that the innovations in the U.S. aren’t happening fast enough.

Recently, U.S. Air Force Colonel Maximillian Bremer, Chief of the Advanced Program Division at the U.S. Air Mobility Command, and Kelly Grieco, Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center’s Reimagining U.S. Grand Strategy Program, co-authored an article piece in The New York Times under the heading, “Reimagining the American War Machine.“ Their contention: the U.S. military is too risk-averse in its planning and procurement strategies, and is in danger of being outpaced in many spheres by China, and finding itself insufficiently prepared for future wars. 

