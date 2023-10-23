Is Iran’s ‘Ring of Fire’ Strategy Heating Up?

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – A second aid convoy arrived in Gaza as Israel continued striking targets in the region ahead of an expected ground operation in response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks that killed more than 1,200 people inside Israel with more than 200 people believed to have been taken hostage.

President Joe Biden is urging Israel to delay ground operations as diplomatic efforts continue in a push to allow aid to reach those who need it inside Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his calls for the release of all hostages on NBC’s Meet the Press. Hamas released two U.S. hostages on Sunday and said they are prepared to release two more. Blinken thanked the Government of Qatar for their help in securing the hostage’s release as 10 Americans remain missing.