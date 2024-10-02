Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

October 1st, 2024 | 11:35 PM ET

Iran Targets Israel – and This Time, Signs Point To Wider War

Israel may not 'take the win' of a successful defense against Iran's strikes - in which case, an Israel-Iran war looms.

DEEP DIVE
HEBRON, WEST BANK – OCTOBER 01: Many rockets, fired from Iran, are seen over Jerusalem from Hebron, West Bank on October 01, 2024 (Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Posted: October 1st, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE – For months, a question has loomed over the Israeli wars against Hamas and Hezbollah: at what point would Iran, the patron of those militant organizations, strike back? Israel has battered the leadership and military capacity of both groups, and with each Israeli airstrike and each high-profile killing, the questions followed: How long could Iran go without responding? And how fierce would the response be when it came? 

The world got an answer Tuesday, in an Iranian missile barrage against Israel that marked the second major Mideast escalation in less than 24 hours; late Monday, Israel sent troops into southern Lebanon in its campaign against Hezbollah. 

