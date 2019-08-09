India’s Dangerous Move in Kashmir

The Indian-administered area of Kashmir has been on lockdown since the Indian government said earlier this week that it was revoking the region of its constitutional status. That special status – defined by Articles 370 and 35A in the Indian constitution – provided for the Indian-controlled state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws.

The measure is likely to be challenged in court but has created new tensions between the two nuclear nations of India and Pakistan, which have held an uneasy status over the region dating back to 1947.

The latest move has heightened the danger of clashes between the two countries. Former senior British diplomat and Cipher Brief expert Tim Willasey-Wilsey breaks down why.

