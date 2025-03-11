Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

March 11th, 2025 | 9:04 PM ET

In Post-Rebellion Syria, Deadly Violence and Huge Opportunity

A journey through the new Syria reveals high hopes and far-reaching challenges

Members of the Syrian security forces climb on a district sign at the entrance to the city of Latakia and the surrounding villages, following a spate of violence between Syrian security forces and insurgents loyal to deposed president Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s coastal region. (Photo by Moawia Atrash/picture alliance via Getty Images)
EXPERT INTERVIEW — For the first time since the December rebellion that overthrew the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Syria has seen a spate of large-scale violence, as Assad loyalists rose up last week against forces loyal to the rebel movement that now governs the country. More than 1,300 people have been killed in clashes that broke out last Thursday. 

In a nationally televised speech Sunday, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former rebel leader who now serves as Syria’s interim president, accused Assad’s supporters and unnamed foreign backers of fanning the violence. 

