In Post-Rebellion Syria, Deadly Violence and Huge Opportunity

EXPERT INTERVIEW — For the first time since the December rebellion that overthrew the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Syria has seen a spate of large-scale violence, as Assad loyalists rose up last week against forces loyal to the rebel movement that now governs the country. More than 1,300 people have been killed in clashes that broke out last Thursday.

In a nationally televised speech Sunday, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former rebel leader who now serves as Syria’s interim president, accused Assad’s supporters and unnamed foreign backers of fanning the violence.