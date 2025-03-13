In Odesa, Watching for Russian Missiles and Statements from Washington

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Few cities in Ukraine hold as much historic and current importance than the port city of Odesa, which for centuries has been a critical outlet to the Black Sea, and during Russia’s war against Ukraine has been the lone exit point for the country’s rich stocks of grain and other exports. It has also been the scene of frequent Russian attacks in the three years since the full-scale invasion.

Since February 2022, Odesa and its surrounding region have been hit by hundreds of Russian missile and drone strikes. These attacks have damaged Odesa’s port infrastructure and cargo ships — which are critical for getting Ukrainian grain exports to countries across Africa and Asia. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have also been hit; dozens of civilians have been killed in the attacks, and hundreds more injured.