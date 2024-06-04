IAEA Meets Amid New Fears of Iran’s Path to Nuclear Weapon

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is holding its Board of Governors meeting this week, just days after the agency reported that Iran is closer than ever to producing a nuclear weapon.

The IAEA’s confidential report – obtained last week by the Associated Press – said Iran had increased its stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium, and that its so-called “breakout time” to produce weapons-grade uranium had shrunk.