National Security is Everyone's Business

June 4th, 2024 | 2:58 PM ET

IAEA Meets Amid New Fears of Iran’s Path to Nuclear Weapon

ISFAHAN, IRAN – MAY 07: International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (L) and Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami (R) shake hands before a joint press conference after their meeting in Isfahan, Iran. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: June 4th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is holding its Board of Governors meeting this week, just days after the agency reported that Iran is closer than ever to producing a nuclear weapon.

The IAEA’s confidential report – obtained last week by the Associated Press – said Iran had increased its stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium, and that its so-called “breakout time” to produce weapons-grade uranium had shrunk.

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Iran Middle East ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close