How the Captagon Trade is Bolstering Iran and its Web of Militias

In the days after Hamas fighters launched a terrorist attack in Israel in October, an illicit amphetamine known as Captagon was reportedly found in the pockets of deceased Hamas terrorists. The discovery sparked speculation that the drug may have fueled the devastating onslaught, potentially enabling the terrorists to execute their horrific attack with a capricious feeling of elation.

Israeli security forces have repeatedly circumvented operations to smuggle thousands of Captagon pills from the West Bank into Gaza. But for every seizure, there are likely multiple successful deliveries.