How Russia Could Emerge the Victor of Israel’s War

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — As Israel’s war against Hamas surpasses the 100-day mark with no signs of an immediate end and indications that the conflict is spreading, what does Russia stand to gain?

Last year, the Kremlin joined the chorus of governments calling for a ceasefire, and Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the level of violence as “very high on both sides” while steering clear of chiding Hamas’s violent action against civilians on October 8.