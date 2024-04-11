How Israel’s Strike on Hamas Leader’s Family May Impact the War

Against Long Odds, Ukrainians Double Down and Hope for U.S. “Morale Boost”
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – In the spring of 2022, Ukraine beat back a Russian assault on the nation’s capital and punished the invaders on […] More
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Related Articles
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – In the spring of 2022, Ukraine beat back a Russian assault on the nation’s capital and punished the invaders on […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE — The Ukraine war has reached a “pivotal moment,” a “critical stage,” an “inflection point“ – all phrases used to describe the current situation […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — During the first week of April, The Cipher Brief traveled with a delegation of national security and military experts led by […] More
A DISPATCH FROM KYIV WITH GENERAL DAVID PETRAEUS (RET.) – Moscow is mobilizing more troops to bolster it’s frontline in Ukraine while stepping up remote-guided […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION — The Russian Intelligence Services are getting a lot of attention in the U.S. media these days. It makes sense. […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS — No one could have imagined the horror that unfolded in the early hours of October 7, across a small stretch of southern […] More
Search