How Israel’s Strike on Hamas Leader’s Family May Impact the War

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The Israeli drone strike that killed three sons (and four grandchildren) of Hamas’s Qatar-based political leader Ismail Haniyeh Wednesday provided the Israeli military a small victory in its pursuit of Hamas leaders, but it may also have set back prospects for a ceasefire with Hamas militants in Gaza, according to Israelis and Palestinians who have spoken publicly on the assassinations.

The attack on a car in which Haniyeh’s sons were riding was quickly claimed by Israel. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Adm. Daniel Hagari said the three were “military operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas on their way to carry out terrorist activities in the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip.” The IDF identified the men as Amir Haniyeh, a Hamas squad commander; and Muhammad and Hazem Haniyeh, both Hamas “operatives,” and confirmed they were Haniyeh’s children.