Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

The Houthi Balancing Act After Israel’s Attack on Iran

Alternative PerspectivesMiddle East
Edmund Fitton-Brown
By Edmund Fitton-Brown
Former British Ambassador to Yemen
Edmund Fitton-Brown is a senior advisor to the Counter Extremism Project. He formerly served as British ambassador to Yemen and as a coordinator of the UN Security Council’s Monitoring Team for ISIS, AQ, and the Taliban.
Ari Heistein
By Ari Heistein
Ari Heistein is a research fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), and a nonresident fellow at the Counter Extremism Project. He also serves as a consultant to Israeli startups, enabling the sale of defense and dual-use technologies to the U.S. federal government.

OPINION — How will the Houthis respond to the devastating Israeli strikes on Iran? This moment could prove decisive for both the Iran-led axis and the Houthis’ role within it. Historically, the Houthis have demonstrated a high tolerance for risk. This approach has allowed them to achieve far more than many would have thought possible a decade ago. At the same time, they are strategic actors who consistently prioritize their position within Yemen above all else. With that in mind, there are three key reasons to assess that the Houthis will play a limited supporting role in responding to Israeli strikes on Iran, one that aligns with Tehran’s objectives but does not place them at the forefront of the response.

In determining how to respond, there are practical considerations related to how the Houthis perceive themselves and choose to represent their role in the Iran-led axis. Unlike Hezbollah, the Houthis have never pledged allegiance to Tehran. Instead, they view Iran as a partner in a mutually beneficial relationship, rather than as a command authority. On multiple occasions, Houthi leaders have publicly pushed back against statements by Iranian officials that implied the group acts at Iran’s direction, reaffirming instead that they are asserting Yemeni sovereignty.

While their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping in support of Gaza and Hamas may have resonated with some segments of the Yemeni public, escalation in direct support of Iran would likely receive far less domestic backing and could reinforce perceptions that the group has actively sought to dispel. Within the hierarchy of the Axis of Resistance, the Houthis may not feel compelled to do much, especially given that even Hezbollah (which Iran specifically built up for this scenario and was long considered the “crown jewel of proxies”) has reportedly stated it will not initiate hostilities. Furthermore, Sanaa’s sense of obligation to take a leading role in the response will likely be limited by the fact that Iran did not directly intervene when the Houthis endured a two-month-long U.S. bombardment earlier this year.

In addition, since Iran has likely suffered a significant setback that disrupts its ability to export key components, such as those used in ballistic missiles, the Houthis may choose to expend their existing stockpiles judiciously rather than risk using or trading them without a source or timeline for replenishment. Although the Houthis have made a concerted effort to develop their domestic military industry and have achieved some progress, they remain heavily dependent on Iran for critical components of their most advanced weaponry. Their attempts to diversify suppliers have met with limited success. For example, they have sought to engage Russia in hopes of purchasing ship-to-shore missiles and other advanced arms, but these efforts have yet to yield substantial results. This could also undermine emerging partnerships with other non-state actors, such as al-Shabab in Somalia, since the Houthis’ main appeal to the Somali branch of AQ appears to be their access to advanced weapons from Iran.

Despite these limiting factors, the Houthis will likely provide direct support to Iran in some capacity. As the proverb goes, "a friend in need is a friend indeed." If the group is able to distract, disrupt, or even symbolically respond to Israeli actions at a time when the Iranian military is struggling and other proxies are unwilling to act, it would reinforce the Houthis’ position as Iran’s new “crown jewel” after Hezbollah’s decline. To that end, if Iran finds itself unable to respond adequately in the immediate term, it may offer the Houthis additional “incentives,” like cash, weapons, or other goods, to do so. Even from a purely self-interested perspective, any effort the Houthis make to avert the decimation of Iran’s defense apparatus and military production infrastructure could help to preserve the flow of advanced weaponry into Yemeni hands. Further down the line, Houthi support for Iran during this challenging moment could even enhance the group’s appeal to other rogue states or non-state actors exploring potential partnerships with it.

In responding, the Houthis may struggle to fully grasp or align with Iran’s intended course of action. At the same time, Iran faces the challenge of interpreting the U.S. attitude to the current hostilities and is unlikely to take steps that could invite direct American involvement. As a result, the Houthis will feel most comfortable sticking to their current lane, with limited, sporadic missile and drone attacks on Israel.

While its likely that the Houthi regime could survive without Iranian support, its role would be significantly diminished. The Houthis are uniquely dangerous not simply because of their voracious appetite for risk, which is common among terrorist groups, but because of their access to large quantities of advanced weaponry and other technical support which mostly originate in Iran. Given the choice between remaining passive and positioning themselves as the tip of the spear for Iran’s defense, the Houthis will likely opt for a middle course that prioritizes the group's own survival while doing the minimum necessary to try to keep Tehran afloat.

Opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of The Cipher Brief.

The Cipher Brief is committed to publishing a range of perspectives on national security issues submitted by deeply experienced national security professionals.

Have a perspective to share based on your experience in the national security field? Send it to Editor@thecipherbrief.com for publication consideration.

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief

Alternative PerspectivesMiddle East
iranmiddle eastisraelhouthis

The Latest

Chinese Industrial Espionage: What Happens in the Netherlands Doesn’t Stay in the Netherlands

Susan Miller

Chinese Industrial Espionage: What Happens in the Netherlands Doesn’t Stay in the Netherlands

Emmanouil M. Karatarakis

Chinese Industrial Espionage: What Happens in the Netherlands Doesn’t Stay in the Netherlands

OPINION — China is conducting intelligence operations in the Netherlands that are targeting key industrial sectors including semiconductors, [...] More
Tech/CyberEmmanouil M. Karatarakis

U.S. Support for Ukraine Would be Cheap at Twice the Price

Nate Fick

U.S. Support for Ukraine Would be Cheap at Twice the Price

OPINION – On a recent visit to Kyiv, we stood near midnight in an operations center surrounded by young Ukrainian drone pilots remotely flying [...] More
UkraineEurope

A Closer Look at the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ on Defense Spending

Walter Pincus

A Closer Look at the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ on Defense Spending

OPINION COLUMN -- “The one Big Beautiful [Reconciliation] Bill currently making its way through Congress, in combination with [fiscal 2025] base [...] More
Walter PincusFine Print
watch now

Related Articles

The Many Parts of Trump's Golden Dome Missile Defense Plan

Walter Pincus

The Many Parts of Trump's Golden Dome Missile Defense Plan

OPINION — “The Golden Dome for America Industry Summit will be held on June 11, 2025 at the Von Braun Center downtown Huntsville, Ala., at the [...] More
Walter PincusFine Printmilitary

From Kabul to Kyiv: Lessons the U.S. Must Heed for Peace

Matin Bek

From Kabul to Kyiv: Lessons the U.S. Must Heed for Peace

OPINION — Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I’ve found the familiar rhetoric supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense against Russian [...] More
Matin BekAfghanistanAsia

U.S. Counterintelligence in the 21st Century: Confronting the Russia–China Threat Nexus

Susan Miller

U.S. Counterintelligence in the 21st Century: Confronting the Russia–China Threat Nexus

Emmanouil M. Karatarakis

U.S. Counterintelligence in the 21st Century: Confronting the Russia–China Threat Nexus

OPINION — Geopolitical rivalry with China and Russia is growing, and this is making counterintelligence even more critical to U.S. national security. [...] More
IntelligenceEmmanouil M. Karatarakis

Dear Mr. President: A Former CIA Officer’s Unvarnished Brief on Putin

Glenn Corn

Dear Mr. President: A Former CIA Officer’s Unvarnished Brief on Putin

Dear Mr. President:I am hoping you remember me. I spent about 90 minutes with you and much of your cabinet in the Oval Office in the spring of 2017, [...] More
AmericasUkraineNorth AmericaUnited StatesEurope

Where are the Sage Advisors When You Need Them?

Walter Pincus

Where are the Sage Advisors When You Need Them?

OPINION -- “There are few things you can do that are more gratifying and more satisfying, and when you look back, being able to say that maybe, you [...] More
IntelligenceWalter Pincusmilitary

Afghanistan's Tale of Two Extremist Movements

Matin Bek

Afghanistan's Tale of Two Extremist Movements

OPINION — There has been considerable comparison between the Taliban and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as both groups originated from extremist [...] More
AfghanistanMatin Bek