Former NATO Secretary General: For Europeans, “Holiday From History Is Over”

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — At this week’s 75th-anniversary summit of NATO in Washington, the alliance faces tests of unity – particularly in its posture towards Ukraine and Russia’s continued war against that country.

In the lead up to the summit, The Cipher Brief spoke to several people with high-level NATO experience, including Lord George Robertson, who led the alliance as its secretary general from 1999-2003. Lord Robertson said the summit’s immediate challenge will involve the provision of military aid to Ukraine that in his view has typically come “too late and beyond the time when it’s actually necessary.” But beyond the aid for Ukraine, he said that profound questions about NATO unity will hang over the summit, especially in a new era when generous U.S. support for the alliance may no longer be a given.