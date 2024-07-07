Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

July 7th, 2024 | 4:41 AM ET

EXPERT ANALYSIS: NATO Summit Must Bring Pledges for Ukraine, Warnings For Putin

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of a joint press conference in Kyiv, on April 20, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: July 7th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — This week’s NATO summit in Washington is both a 75th anniversary celebration and a moment of truth for the alliance — in particular when it comes to the twin challenges of resisting Russian aggression and deciding how to bring Ukraine “closer to NATO,” as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it last week. Also hanging over the summit, though not on any formal agenda: the future U.S. commitment to Ukraine and to NATO itself, should Donald Trump recapture the White House.

THE CONTEXT

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Europe North America ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close