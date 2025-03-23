For Trump Administration, Policy Often Involves a Hunt for Minerals

How Trump’s Foreign Aid Freeze Could Set Back U.S. Cybersecurity
DEEP DIVE — President Donald Trump’s foreign aid freeze will kneecap U.S. efforts to build alliances around cybersecurity issues and help Russia and China seize the […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS – In an age of rapidly changing technology and profound implications for the wars of the future, is the United States adapting effectively, […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — As the Trump Administration pressed over the past week to reach a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, two phrases captured […] More
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Few cities in Ukraine hold as much historic and current importance than the port city of Odesa, which for centuries has been […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — It may be the most profound American foreign policy shift in a generation – a move to engage directly with Russia, […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS — The U.S. has temporarily stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, the latest blow to U.S. support for Kyiv following last week’s Oval Office clash […] More
