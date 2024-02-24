Expert Reflections on the War in Ukraine, Two Years After Russia’s Invasion

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS – Two years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his armed forces to attack Ukraine. Putin called it a “Special Military Operation,” and by several accounts he anticipated a swift victory and was surprised by the tenacity of the Ukrainian resistance and unified response of the NATO alliance. One year ago, on the first anniversary of the war, Ukraine could count several battlefield achievements: a successful defense of the capital, Kyiv, in the early days of the war; late-2022 routs of the Russians in Kharkhiv and Kherson; huge rates of Russian casualties; and a robust blend of financial, military and political support from the U.S. and Europe.

The two-year anniversary is a far more sober occasion for Ukraine. The frontline momentum has shifted, the recent Russian victory at Avdiivka has raised fears of further setbacks, and the hugely impactful supply chain of American military aid is threatened by fraying support in the U.S. Congress.