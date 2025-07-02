Skip to content
Report for Wednesday, July 2, 2025

U.S. halts shipments of key weapons for Ukraine.

UK and Germany ready mutual defense treaty.

Trump says Israel has agreed to a long-awaited 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

US, Indo-Pacific allies unveil minerals initiative.

Senate advances Trump megabill with $150 billion in defense funds.

