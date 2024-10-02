Ex-Secretary of Defense: Iran’s Attack Ushers in ‘Dangerous World’ in Middle East

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — On the day after Iran’s missile strikes against Israel, and as Israel’s war cabinet considered a retaliation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Defense forces have promised will be substantial, The Cipher Brief spoke with former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper about what has rapidly escalated into one of the most dangerous moments in the recent history of the Middle East.

Esper spoke with Cipher Brief Managing Editor Suzanne Kelly as part of our special coverage of the situation in the Middle East – which now includes the nearly year-long Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the more recent aerial and ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and now the potential of an Israeli war with Iran.