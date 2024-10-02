Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

October 2nd, 2024 | 7:21 PM ET

Ex-Secretary of Defense: Iran’s Attack Ushers in ‘Dangerous World’ in Middle East

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Iran has lost ground on multiple fronts in its long-running campaign to bring violence to Israel.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
Members of Israel’s Home Front Command and police forces inspect a crater left by an exploded projectile at a heavily-damaged school building in Israel’s southern city of Gedera on October 1, 2024, after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in response to the killings of Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other Iran-backed militants. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: October 2nd, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — On the day after Iran’s missile strikes against Israel, and as Israel’s war cabinet considered a retaliation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Defense forces have promised will be substantial, The Cipher Brief spoke with former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper about what has rapidly escalated into one of the most dangerous moments in the recent history of the Middle East. 

Esper spoke with Cipher Brief Managing Editor Suzanne Kelly as part of our special coverage of the situation in the Middle East – which now includes the nearly year-long Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the more recent aerial and ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and now the potential of an Israeli war with Iran.

