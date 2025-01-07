Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

January 7th, 2025

Does the US Defense Establishment Need a ‘Paradigm Shift’?

A long-time intelligence and technology expert worries that bureaucracy and a lack of imagination are national security risks

EXPERT INTERVIEW
An employee handles 155 mm caliber shells after the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Scranton, Pennsylvania on April 16, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: January 7th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — The U.S. starts the new year with a daunting set of challenges in the national security space – from global conflicts to terrorism threats, cyber warfare to the collaborative, anti-West efforts of the so-called “Axis of Authoritarians.” And while policymakers tackle those issues – or try to – some experts fear that there’s a systemic problem in play, and that the current structure and approach of the U.S. defense establishment makes it harder for the country to meet the myriad challenges.

That’s a view held by Gilman Louie, who has had a three-decade career in national security and investment, which included service as the first CEO of In-Q-Tel, the CIA-funded technology investment firm, and time spent with the Defense Innovation Board. Louie is currently co-founder, CEO, and Managing Partner at America’s Frontier Fund, a self-described “deep-tech fund” dedicated to advancing U.S. national security interests.

