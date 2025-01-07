Does the US Defense Establishment Need a ‘Paradigm Shift’?

EXPERT INTERVIEW — The U.S. starts the new year with a daunting set of challenges in the national security space – from global conflicts to terrorism threats, cyber warfare to the collaborative, anti-West efforts of the so-called “Axis of Authoritarians.” And while policymakers tackle those issues – or try to – some experts fear that there’s a systemic problem in play, and that the current structure and approach of the U.S. defense establishment makes it harder for the country to meet the myriad challenges.

That’s a view held by Gilman Louie, who has had a three-decade career in national security and investment, which included service as the first CEO of In-Q-Tel, the CIA-funded technology investment firm, and time spent with the Defense Innovation Board. Louie is currently co-founder, CEO, and Managing Partner at America’s Frontier Fund, a self-described “deep-tech fund” dedicated to advancing U.S. national security interests.