DEEP DIVE: In Wake Of Trump Attack, How To Stop the Violence?

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Almost from the moment the shots were fired in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday, terrorism experts and ordinary Americans shared a common fear: that extremists on the fringes of the country’s deep political and cultural divides were now only more likely to turn to violence.

“The lethality of the anti-government, anti-authority movement has really increased on both sides,” former FBI Executive Assistant Director Jill Sanborn told The Cipher Brief, “and I think that is showing in this attack.”