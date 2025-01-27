Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

January 27th, 2025 | 11:17 PM ET

Parsing the Opportunity from Extreme Challenges in the Middle East

From war, to failed states, to terrorism, where are the signs of hope for stability in the region?

EXPERT INTERVIEW
Cross-processed sepia toned closeup map of the region of the country of Iran in the Middle East on a globe. To it’s right is a metal longitudinal bar running from top to bottom of the image.
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: January 27th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW / PERSPECTIVE – The Middle East has changed dramatically over the past four years, creating both extraordinary challenges and opportunities for the region and for regional partners like the United States.  

Among the most obvious regional challenges, the launch of a deadly terrorist attack inside of Israel on October 7, 2023 by Hamas – a well-documented proxy of Iran – and the subsequent declaration of war by Israel that has taken an enormous toll on Gaza and has prompted more aggressive Israeli actions against Hezbollah to the north, another group backed by Iran.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Hamas Hezbollah Iran Israel Middle East Terrorism

Related Articles

Search

Close