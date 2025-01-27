Parsing the Opportunity from Extreme Challenges in the Middle East

How a Gaza Deal Could Change the Middle East
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Might a Gaza peace agreement bring benefit beyond the besieged Gaza Strip? That’s the tantalizing hope expressed by several U.S. officials […] More
Related Articles
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Might a Gaza peace agreement bring benefit beyond the besieged Gaza Strip? That’s the tantalizing hope expressed by several U.S. officials […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS — The final days of the Biden Administration are coinciding with an all-out push to reach a ceasefire-for-hostage deal in Gaza. And in a […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Two utterly different events, in two very different parts of the world, have raised fresh concerns about a return to […] More
DEEP DIVE — Amid all the uncertainty that has followed the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, one issue ranks highest for the U.S. and […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — In the week since Syrian rebels captured the capital, Damascus, ending the half-century rule of the Assad family in stunningly rapid […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS — The stunning uprising in Syria will have ripple effects that reach far from Damascus and the other cities that the rebels captured […] More
Search