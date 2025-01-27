Parsing the Opportunity from Extreme Challenges in the Middle East

EXPERT INTERVIEW / PERSPECTIVE – The Middle East has changed dramatically over the past four years, creating both extraordinary challenges and opportunities for the region and for regional partners like the United States.

Among the most obvious regional challenges, the launch of a deadly terrorist attack inside of Israel on October 7, 2023 by Hamas – a well-documented proxy of Iran – and the subsequent declaration of war by Israel that has taken an enormous toll on Gaza and has prompted more aggressive Israeli actions against Hezbollah to the north, another group backed by Iran.