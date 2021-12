Members Only Subscribe to read the full article

Bradley Fernandez is the Vice President of Intelligence & International Advisory at bp where he helps executive decision-makers understand risk, find opportunity and maximize value globally and across a wide range of commercial and international security objectives. Prior to joining bp, Fernandez served in CIA’s Directorate of Operations as an Operations Officer, serving principally in the Middle East.

