The U.S.- Russian Venn Diagram

Tuesday’s meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi, Russia, was the result of a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Lavrov, both heads of state directed to their subordinates to intensify the dialogue between their two countries.

The agenda was anchored in arms control and nuclear issues, but it covered the globe, where the U.S. and Russia are oftentimes coming down on opposite sides of the issues.

Some experts have criticized the Administration’s strategy of engaging with Russia’s senior leaders, saying it gives them too much credit on a world stage, for wielding more power than they actually have and not appearing tough enough on issues like Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

The Cipher Brief spoke with expert Dan Hoffman, who is a former CIA Chief of Station, about the U.S. strategy and how effective it may or may not be in keeping Russia in check.

This is Cipher Brief Level I Member Only content. It can be accessed via login or by signing up to become a Cipher Brief Member. Joining this high-level, security-focused community is only $10/month (for an annual $120/yr membership). What a great and inexpensive way to Feed Your Need to Know….