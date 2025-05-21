Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Security will be a Critical Aspect of New AI Center

Middle EastCipher Brief Expert Viewnational security
Rick Ledgett
By Rick Ledgett
Former Deputy Director of NSA
Rick Ledgett served as the Deputy Director of the National Security Agency from January 2014 until his retirement in April 2017, culminating a nearly 40-year career in cryptology at NSA and in the U.S. Army. He previously led the Media Leaks Task Force, the Agency’s response to the Snowden leaks. He was the first National Intelligence Manager for Cyber at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and he directed the NSA’s 24/7 cyber threat operations center.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The recent signing of an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the United States to create a large scale joint center for artificial intelligence (AI) is groundbreaking.  It is the first such international agreement signed by the U.S., is dramatically refocusing U.S. attention on the Middle East, and perhaps most importantly, is opening up access to powerful U.S. - manufactured AI chips to foreign entities.  Of course, it also provides opportunities for adversaries to gain unauthorized access to those chips, as well as the AI algorithms they use so a solid focus on security will be critical in order to keep those chips out of the hands of U.S. adversaries.

Iran has a long history of attacking the UAE, as it continues in its aspirations to become a regional power.  Cyber operations go back to 2012 and range from distributed denial of service attacks and other annoyances to penetrations in 2024 of critical infrastructure like the oil and gas industries. Iran, via Houthi drone attacks, has inspired the UAE to increase its security around the new nuclear facility at Barakah.  If the Houthis continue their attacks against the Gulf’s infrastructure, they may attempt to attack the new AI center as well.

Russia also has a history of hacking into Emirati activities, although less so in recent years - more likely a reaction to the ongoing Ukraine conflict and demands on state-sponsored hacking by the GRU and SVR, rather than a decrease in desire.  There is some information on a potential thawing of Emirati - Russian relations, as the UAE helps Russia evade U.S. and Western European economic sanctions.  The fact that the U.S. is involved in the new AI center will make it more likely that the GRU and SVR will be interested in penetrating its security, as any such penetration would make the U.S. look bad.


The intersection of cyber, technology, defense and intelligence is critical to future U.S. national security.Join The Cipher Brief on June 5th and 6th in Austin, Texas for the NatSecEDGE conference. Be in the room.


The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has a history of engagement with the UAE based on trade and technology.  G42, an AI-focused startup founded in 2018 and chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed (who also serves as the country’s National Security Advisor), is integral to the Emirates strategy of becoming a global AI powerhouse.  

G42 has been very engaged with China, and the Beijing connection goes all the way to the top.  

Peng Xiao, the CEO of G42, was born in Harbin in 1984.  He eventually became a U.S. citizen and then later, renounced that for Emirati citizenship.  However, PRC law states that anyone born in China with at least one Chinese parent is Chinese.  Beijing does not recognize dual citizenship and requires that Chinese citizens assist the government when directed to do so.  

Even if Xiao were predisposed not to cooperate with the Chinese government, relatives still living in China could provide all the leverage needed to ensure his compliance. Peng Xiao has a record of less-than-savory engagements with Emirati companies like Dark Matters and Pegasus and has signed deals with PRC companies like Huawei and BGI Genomics.

Because G42 is such an important part of the UAE’s big strategic move, and has the attention of the country’s top leadership, the U.S. cannot just direct them to not partner with China. G42 in February 2024 publicly reported that they had entirely divested themselves of PRC companies.  

In August of 2024, Microsoft announced a change in their AI-focused engagement with the UAE, saying they would lease the equipment vice selling it, as a way to exert greater control over its proliferation. 

Both of these actions are steps in the right direction, but it’s uncertain whether they will be sufficient to protect U.S. technologies. One of the important factors going forward will be how U.S. pressure on Sheik Tahnoun manifests itself in modified behavior by Xiao and G42.  

Of course, that means that the U.S. must ensure it has its eyes wide open on both economic and intelligence issues and acts as needed to ensure that U.S. dominance in AI continues.

The Cipher Brief is committed to publishing a range of perspectives on national security issues submitted by deeply experienced national security professionals. 

Opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of The Cipher Brief.

Have a perspective to share based on your experience in the national security field?  Send it to Editor@thecipherbrief.com for publication consideration.

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief

Middle EastCipher Brief Expert Viewnational security
artificial intelligenceaimiddle easttech

The Latest

From Kabul to Kyiv: Lessons the U.S. Must Heed for Peace

OPINION — Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I’ve found the familiar rhetoric supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense against Russian [...] More
Matin BekAfghanistanAsia

U.S. Counterintelligence in the 21st Century: Confronting the Russia–China Threat Nexus

OPINION — Geopolitical rivalry with China and Russia is growing, and this is making counterintelligence even more critical to U.S. national security. [...] More
Emmanouil M. Karatarakis

Dear Mr. President: A Former CIA Officer’s Unvarnished Brief on Putin

Dear Mr. President:I am hoping you remember me. I spent about 90 minutes with you and much of your cabinet in the Oval Office in the spring of 2017, [...] More
AmericasUkraineNorth AmericaUnited StatesEurope
watch now

Related Articles

How the U.S. is Tapping a Much Bigger Well in The Middle East
Badge
an expert deep dive

How the U.S. is Tapping a Much Bigger Well in The Middle East

EXPERT DEEP DIVE – President Donald Trump’s first official trip to the Middle East during his current administration may have tapped a well that runs [...] More
Middle EastTech/Cyber
Trump’s Gulf Tour: The Money Deals, the Diplomacy and What Comes Next
Badge
expert analysis

Trump’s Gulf Tour: The Money Deals, the Diplomacy and What Comes Next

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – President Trump headed home Friday after a whirlwind four-day tour of the Persian Gulf that featured multibillion-dollar [...] More
Middle EastReporting
What Could Follow the U.S. Surprise in Syria?

What Could Follow the U.S. Surprise in Syria?

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – President Donald Trump made a number of headlines this week as he led an impressive delegation of government and private [...] More
Middle EastSyriaBrad Christian

What Hamas’ Attacks – and Aristotle – Can Teach Today’s Intelligence Chiefs

OPINION - The Hamas surprise attack against Israel on October 7th, 2023, made clear that traditional challenges for intelligence, most importantly [...] More
Alternative PerspectivesItai ShapiraMiddle East
Trump's Mideast Wish List: $1+ Trillion in Investments - and Some Diplomacy Too

Trump's Mideast Wish List: $1+ Trillion in Investments - and Some Diplomacy Too

EXPERT INTERVIEWS - President Donald Trump embarks this week on the first scheduled overseas trip of his second term (the funeral for Pope Francis [...] More
Middle EastReporting

To Defeat Iran’s Proxies in Iraq, the U.S. Should Use an Old Adversary 

OPINION — The real war will begin where the last one never ended: Iraq. With President Donald Trump back in office and reaffirming his pledge to [...] More
Alternative PerspectivesMiddle EastKody McKinley